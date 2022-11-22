Holiday House Tour Benefits Doors of Hope Transition Ministries

After a two-year break, the Doors of Hope Transition Ministries Holiday House Tour will return Saturday, Dec. 3.

When the pandemic forced Doors of Hope’s fundraising committee to take a break from showcasing the character-rich homes of Oxford people were sincerely disappointed.

“We heard from so many folks who look forward to the tradition of seeing homes beautifully decorated for the season,” said fundraising chair Susan Bartlett. “It’s a time to gather with family and friends, but also a time when people want to give back to their community.”

Doors of Hope Transition Ministries is dedicated to guiding homeless and at-risk homeless families toward self-sufficiency and only serves families with minor children in the home.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, 28% of Mississippi’s children live in poverty with 19% of those children living in families who are likely to face eviction from their homes in the near future.

“While we do offer financial assistance with rent or utilities, the heart of our work is helping families learn life skills, navigate education and employment, and improve their health,” said executive director Mary Margaret Andrews. “This is an important fundraiser for us because it funds so many of those programs.”

This year’s tour will feature five homes in the Park Drive and Zilla Avent Drive neighborhood including the home of Mary and Sam Haskell.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this year’s Holiday House Tour. Decorating for Christmas is our favorite time of year; or as we like to call it, ‘Decking the Hill,’ and sharing in this important cause with our Oxford community is the perfect way to kick off the season of giving,” said Mary Haskell.

Below are the Houses participating in the House Tour!

Turner House – 1034 Zilla Avent Dr.

Haskell House – 415 Park Dr.

Hewitt House – 1031 Zilla Avent Dr.

Chapman House – 609 Park Dr.

Scott House – 1035 Zilla Avent Dr.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Doors of Hope website, www.doorsofhopeoxford.org, or on location the day of the tour. Raffle items will also be offered.

If you’re interested in supporting Doors of Hope Transition Ministries, but can’t attend the Holiday House Tour, consider making a donation of essential household items like bedding, cleaning supplies, crockpots, diapers, or baby wipes.

For information on accessibility, contact Doors of Hope at (662) 234-1100.

