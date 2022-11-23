MS Highway Patrol Aiming for Safe Thanksgiving Travel Period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period on tonight at 6 p.m., and conclude at midnight on Sunday, November 27, at midnight.

State Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on state and federal highways and interstate systems to reduce reckless driving, speeding, and distracted driving issues.

Safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the period to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.

During the 2021 period, MHP investigated 195 crashes with five fatalities and made 158 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

Three of the five deaths happened in Lafayette County last year when a Volkswagen collided with a Nissan. The driver of the Volkswagen, Halie K. Tanner, 23 of Thaxton and the driver of the Nissan, Jacquette M. Davis, 52, of West Point were killed in the wreck. A passenger in the Nissan, Komoto S. Davis, of West Point, was also killed.

The crash happened on Highway 6.

“Many Mississippians will be traveling the roads this holiday season to spend time with friends

and family,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol will continue to

work endlessly to keep those safe on our roadways. Remember to slow down, wear your seatbelt, and avoid texting and driving. Happy Thanksgiving!”

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol encourages everyone to drive safe and have a wonderful

Thanksgiving holiday,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “We will work tirelessly with other law enforcement agencies to promote public safety through strict enforcement of the traffic laws. Our primary goal will be preventing vehicle crashes by being visible on state and federal highways.”

Staff report