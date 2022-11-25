University Announces 2023 Commencement Schedule

The University of Mississippi announces the 2023 Commencement Schedule. See dates and times below for specific ceremonies.
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
6:00 p.m.– Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Ceremony
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Thursday, May 11, 2023
11:00 a.m.–School of Pharmacy
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
3:30 p.m.– School of Law
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
7:00 p.m.–Graduate School Doctoral Hooding Ceremony
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Friday, May 12, 2023
9:30 a.m.–Business School- Master’s Degree Ceremony
Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts
12:00 p.m.–School of Education
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
12:00 p.m.–College of Liberal Arts-Master’s Degree Ceremony
Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts
3:30 p.m.– School of Applied Sciences– Master’s Degree Ceremony
Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts
4:00 p.m.–School of Business Administration
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
7:00 p.m.– School of Engineering
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Saturday, May 13, 2023
8:00 a.m.–Convocation
Location: The Grove*
*In the case of inclement weather, The Pavilion
10:30 a.m.– School of Journalism and New Media
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
11:00 a.m.–General Studies
Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts
2:00 p.m.– Patterson School of Accountancy
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
6:00 p.m.– School of Applied Sciences
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Sunday, May 14, 2023
9:30 a.m.– College of Liberal Arts
Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
