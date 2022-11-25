University Announces 2023 Commencement Schedule

The University of Mississippi announces the 2023 Commencement Schedule. See dates and times below for specific ceremonies.

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

6:00 p.m.– Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Ceremony

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Thursday, May 11, 2023

11:00 a.m.–School of Pharmacy

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

3:30 p.m.– School of Law

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

7:00 p.m.–Graduate School Doctoral Hooding Ceremony

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Friday, May 12, 2023

9:30 a.m.–Business School­- Master’s Degree Ceremony

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

12:00 p.m.–School of Education

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

12:00 p.m.–College of Liberal Arts-Master’s Degree Ceremony

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

3:30 p.m.– School of Applied Sciences– Master’s Degree Ceremony

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

4:00 p.m.–School of Business Administration

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

7:00 p.m.– School of Engineering

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Saturday, May 13, 2023

8:00 a.m.–Convocation

Location: The Grove*

*In the case of inclement weather, The Pavilion

10:30 a.m.– School of Journalism and New Media

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

11:00 a.m.–General Studies

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

2:00 p.m.– Patterson School of Accountancy

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

6:00 p.m.– School of Applied Sciences

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Sunday, May 14, 2023

9:30 a.m.– College of Liberal Arts

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

