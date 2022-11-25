Friday, November 25, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

University Announces 2023 Commencement Schedule

0
21

The University of Mississippi announces the 2023 Commencement Schedule. See dates and times below for specific ceremonies.

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

6:00 p.m.– Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Ceremony

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Thursday, May 11, 2023

11:00 a.m.–School of Pharmacy 

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

3:30 p.m.– School of Law

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

7:00 p.m.–Graduate School Doctoral Hooding Ceremony

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Friday, May 12, 2023

9:30 a.m.–Business School­- Master’s Degree Ceremony

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

12:00 p.m.–School of Education

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

12:00 p.m.–College of Liberal Arts-Master’s Degree Ceremony 

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

3:30 p.m.– School of Applied Sciences– Master’s Degree Ceremony

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

4:00 p.m.–School of Business Administration

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

7:00 p.m.– School of Engineering

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Saturday, May 13, 2023

8:00 a.m.–Convocation

Location: The Grove*

*In the case of inclement weather, The Pavilion

10:30 a.m.– School of Journalism and New Media

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

11:00 a.m.–General Studies

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

2:00 p.m.– Patterson School of Accountancy

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

6:00 p.m.– School of Applied Sciences

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Sunday, May 14, 2023

9:30 a.m.– College of Liberal Arts

Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Courtesy of UM Today

Previous article
No. 20 Ole Miss Falls Short to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl
Next article
UM alum Anna Miller answers New York’s call

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles