Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Wraps Season, Hosts Membership Party

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, Oxford’s long-running music and literature show, closes out 2022 with their annual holiday membership party on Friday, Dec. 2. The show is also announcing a new radio/online affiliate, WUOT, 91.9 FM in Knoxville, TN.

The membership party will be held Friday at the Lyric Oxford from 6-8:30 pm and will feature an online silent auction with proceeds to help defray the show’s production costs.

The Lyric Oxford is located at 1006 Van Buren Avenue.

The event is free to members. Memberships will be available at the door and are good for one year. Memberships are $50 (single), $75 for couples and $20 for students. Donations will also be accepted at the show’s website, http://thackermountain.com/.

Checks can be sent to: Friends of Thacker Mountain Radio, Inc., P.O. Box 2196, Oxford MS 38655

For the membership party, the Thacker house band, the Yalobushwhackers, will perform two sets of swinging seasonal favorites. Local caterers will provide food, and the Lyric will concoct a signature drink as well as their usual bar service.

“We’ve heard rumors of “Whoop Juice,” warns Thacker host, Jim Dees.

Among the unique auction items for bidding will be a special dinner for ten by John and Bess Currence; a Delta Lebanese dinner for eight; VIP passes to the Oxford Film Festival; an interior design consultation with Martha Collins; pickleball lessons; tickets to the Grammy Museum in Cleveland, MS; pottery and a visit to Satterfield Pottery Pharmhouse plus a wide variety of artwork from local artists such as Bill Beckwith, Tammy Cook, Lucius Lamar and much more.

This week, Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is also announcing a new affiliate, WUOT, in Knoxville, TN who will begin running the show in January on Sundays at 3 pm (ET). WUOT is licensed to the University of Tennessee and is a member of National Public Radio.

The station, heard locally at 91.9 FM, serves listeners throughout East Tennessee and parts of Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. The station broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and streams on the web at https://www.wuot.org/.

WUOT Director of Music, Todd Steed, says he thinks Thacker Mountain Radio Hour will be a hit with his listeners.

“WUOT is excited to add Thacker Mountain Radio Hour to our programming,” he declared. “We love the focus on regional music and southern literature, both of which will be satisfying for our listeners, all of whom have excellent taste. Plus, it’s just a great show.”

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour can currently be heard on air and online every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on WUMS (92.1 FM) in Oxford; Saturdays at 7 pm on Mississippi Public Broadcasting; 9 pm on Alabama Public Radio and at 3 pm (ET) Saturdays on WUTC – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The show can also be heard Fridays at 6 am on WYXR, Memphis.

Archives of past shows can be found at the show’s Spotify and Soundcloud pages.

Throughout December and January, the show will broadcast encores of past shows. Live performances will resume at the Powerhouse Arts Center on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, a past recipient of a Governor’s Award for Broadcast Excellence and a Certificate of Merit from the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters, is currently celebrating 25 years on the air.

More information at https://thackermountain.com/.

Courtesy of Thacker Mountain Radio