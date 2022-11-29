Kilpatrick First County Court Judge

Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge

after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney

Carnelia Fondren.

Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes.



In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of

eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of

votes, resulting in the runoff.



According to the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, 63.24

percent of Lafayette County’s 36K+ registered voters cast votes for County Judge.



A mother and lawyer, Kilpatrick has practiced for 17 years and

currently serves as the Assistant District Attorney over Abuse and

Sexual Assault Cases for the Mississippi Third Circuit Court District,

where she serves the entire district (Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw,

Lafayette, Marshall, Union, and Tippah Counties). She primarily

practiced criminal defense and family law in private practice. She has

served as the Lafayette County Public Defender at the felony level,

the Youth Court Public Defender for Lafayette County, and City

Prosecutor for Abbeville as well as an Adjunct Professor at her alma

mater, the University of Mississippi School of Law.



Before the election, Kilpatrick told Hotty Toddy News that she hopes to

start an Intervention Court, similar to the existing Drug Court, for

juveniles. She also hopes to help move the court dockets along at a

quicker pace.



“Both the civil and criminal dockets are woefully crowded and, as a

result, leave criminal defendants and civil parties waiting over a

year or more for their day in court,” she said.



The county was approved for a County Court after the 2020 Census

showed the county’s population exceeded 50,000.



According to the State Mississippi Judiciary’s website, County Courts

have exclusive jurisdiction over eminent domain proceedings and

juvenile matters, among other things.

