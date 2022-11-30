Airport Shuttle Available for Winter Break Travel

Due to the high volume of UM students, faculty, and staff who require transporation to the Memphis airport at the close of the fall semester, charter buses will be leaving from the UM Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and going to the Memphis International Airport at select times on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.

Charter bus shuttles back to Oxford from return flights to Memphis can also be scheduled for Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 for select time slots.

The cost for round-trip shuttles (a single Oxford-to-MEM shuttle and a single MEM-to-Oxford shuttle) are $145.00 per person. A one-way shuttle (Oxford-to-MEM OR MEM-to-Oxford) is $95.00 per person.

To book a round-trip shuttle, flight information for both travel dates are required at the time of booking. Payment is required prior to your first shuttle with either a VISA or MasterCard.

Airport shuttle rides to and from the airport that fall outside of those dates may be scheduled on an individual basis based on availability.

Full details, registration, and online payment forms can be found on our website.

