Local Law Enforcement Agencies Give to Those in Need During the Holidays

Lafayette County departments that serve the community all year still find time to give back even more during the holidays. The Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department rallied to help those in need this holiday season.

No-Shave November

From left, LCSD’s Maj. Alan Wilburn, Sheriff Joey East and Chief Deputy Scott Mills participate in this year’s No Shave November/December. Photo provided

The Sheriff’s Department is participating in “No-Shave November” to raise money for Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, an advocacy and counseling center for domestic violence.

“It’s our way of hugging them, by giving them that gift,” Sheriff Joey East said.

Regulations usually prohibit officers from having facial hair, but for this cause, each officer who would like to participate pays $20 in exchange for permission to grow a beard.

And the beard growing does not stop at the end of November for the Sheriff’s Department.

“We always extend through December, so they pay $20 more,” East said. “We call it the Buddy East Christmas Gift—and we will give it to needy families.”

Toys for Tots

For years, the Fire Department’s way of giving back during the holidays was Sparky’s Holiday Hope. They would collect toys to give to families with children in need during the Christmas Season.

Toys collected for Toys for Tots. Photo provided

This year, the Fire Department is joining Sparky’s Holiday Hope with Toys for Tots, in which they will have a friendly competition with the Sheriff’s Department and Oxford Police Department to see who collects the most toys.

Lafayette County Public Information Officer and fireman Beau Moore noted that though the agencies are competing, the winners will be the kids who benefit and have a happy holiday season.

The public may donate toys by dropping off items at any of the three departments. Money donations are also accepted; checks should be made to “Toys for Tots.”

Courtesy of Red Window Communications