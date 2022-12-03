Solon Holt: Up and Coming Country Music Star

By Brinkley Boswell

IMC Student

Solon Holt

Everyone is packed shoulder to shoulder, stepping on each other’s toes, straining to see and hear Solon Holt. No one is bothered by the chilly October air. They are here for the good music, a cold beverage and a fun time.

Holt, 18, hails from Tyler, Texas. Growing up in a musical family of blues, Holt picked up playing anything that had strings. He learned to play the piano, banjo and mandolin, but he fell in love with the guitar.

“The guitar was kind of my gateway to learning to play other instruments,” he said. “I became obsessed.” Even though he grew up with blues and in a bluegrass band, country music has become his home.

Music not only holds a special place in Holt’s life but also in his heart.

“It means everything to me. It can be my therapy at times, especially when I am writing music or playing by myself. It is a great tool to get to know people. I can talk about music with anyone all day. It is my whole world,” Holt said.

Music keeps him grounded. Holt’s confidence in playing in front of others stemmed from playing worship in church. He played in People’s Missionary Baptist Church. “It was fun. It was real fun. I was the only white kid in there and was just trying to keep up. Eventually, throughout the years I got the hang of it. It’s kind of where I learned everything I know.”

Through his music, Holt wants to give people a good time. He wants them to walk away with a good memory and enjoy his gift. Music and singing have become Holt’s second nature. His favorite part about music is the sense of confidence it gives him. “It’s always something to go back to.”

“One of my favorite songwriters is John Prine. He is very quirky.” Holt’s life of growing up on a farm and that simple way of living influences his writing. “It is my forte and is what I know best. As far as heartbreak goes, maybe someday.”

Holt has written a few songs of his own. One of his songs is called “4 Hours.” It’s about how he does not fit here in school. Holt describesd his feelings of music being home for him and hopes to play on the road someday.

One of Holt’s favorite and humorous memories is when he performed at a Dallas fraternity party during his sophomore year in high school. “People came up to the stage with water guns full of vodka.” They would shoot it into his mouth while singing. “My parents did not really like that too much so when they heard about it. I was grounded for a month. Couldn’t really do anything about it, though.”

Holt’s dreams and ultimate goal in life revolve around a career in music. “If I got a record deal, I would drop out so fast. You have no idea. My major right now is just a safety net.”

Holt’s juggling of music and college can be tricky, but he would not want it any other way. He also mentioned that he has never had this much exposure for his music before.

Holt’s currently a part of a band here in Oxford, Frog House. One can find them playing around the University of Mississippi’s fraternities’ late nights and off-campus house parties. Their next gig is on Jan. 7. “If they are having fun, I’m having fun. If they love it, I love it,” he said.