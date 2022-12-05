Make a Donation to the Pantry in Honor of Someone on Your Gift List

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Pantry offers a way to give a gift that will benefit hundreds of local citizens.

Make a donation in someone’s name and the Pantry will mail that person a card letting them know a donation has been made in their honor.

The minimum donation is $10 and the message on the card reads, “May you be filled with the joy of the season and be pleased to know a gift in your honor has been made to the Oxford Food Pantry.”

The cards are available at Origin Bank located at 1713 University Avenue in Oxford.

“The Pantry has seen a considerable increase in those who register for food,” said Juanita Boutin with The Pantry. “The week before Thanksgiving on a Wednesday, 160 families were served, which was a record number of families. We expect those numbers to go up this winter, given the rising price of food and the stagnation of the minimum wage in Mississippi.”

In the last month, more than 630 families were provided food.

Residents of Oxford and Lafayette County are eligible to receive food from the Pantry. Income levels are $3,800 for a family of six, $2,800 for a family of four, $1,800 for a family of two, and anyone on a Social Security pension under $1,400. Proof of residence is required and could be a driver’s license, utility bill or rental agreement.

The Pantry is located at 713 Molly Barr Road and is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays to serve clients, from 9 to 11 a.m.. It is run and staffed solely by volunteers.

In addition to purchasing the cards, donations to the Pantry may be made online via Paypal (pantryoxford MS), or by check made out to Oxford Food Pantry and mailed to PO Box 588, Oxford, MS, 38655.