The 2022 Oxford Christmas Parade is Rescheduled Until Friday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

With rain and thunderstorm expected in Oxford for most of the week, the annual Oxford Christmas Parade has been postponed until Friday evening.

It was originally planned for tonight with a raindate initially on Tuesday. However, according to the National Weather Service, it will rain today through Thursday.

As of this morning, there is only a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday morning before noon. Skies will likely be cloudy the rest of the day into the evening; however, as of Monday, no rain is expected Friday evening.

The parade will begin at its usual time, 6:30 p.m., at the Gertrude Ford Center, make its way around the downtown Square and head up North Lamar Boulevard.

The parade is presented by North Central Mississippi REALTORS and the city of Oxford.

The theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade is “A Christmas Story,” based on the classic 1983 movie

All questions should be directed to Linda Allgood at 662-281-1360 or 662-816-0427 or via email at ncmbroxford@gmail.com.