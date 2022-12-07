Join Jernigan for Free Holiday Story-Telling Hour

Rebecca Jernigan. Photo via Facebook/civicballet

Join local folklorist, Dr. Rebecca Jernigan, for an hour of holiday-themed, storytelling.

The free, story-telling event will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium on Private Road 2050, just northeast of the Highway 30/6 intersection.

Jernigan is an award-winning storyteller who uses her experience as an actress and playwright to bring to life classical and original literature.

The founding director of the North Mississippi Storytellers Guild, and co-founder of “Dance A Story,” Jernigan is on the artist roster of the Mississippi Arts Commission and serves the Mississippi Humanities Council as a storyteller/scholar for literacy programs in English and Spanish.

For more information, text Corey Crowder at (662)701-7802.