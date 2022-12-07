Oxford Sears Closes its Doors for Good

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The Oxford Sears Hometown Store has closed its doors for the last time.

The store, located in the Mid-Town Shopping Center, closed Monday. There were no signs on the door indicating the store was closed on Wednesday.

The owner could not be reached for comment Wednesday; however, a woman answering the phone said the store is now closed to the public.

On Google, the words, “Permanently Closed” at listed on the information page.

The store is one of about 100 Sears Hometown stores that have closed since May across about 30 states.

Sears Hometown and Outlet stores are franchisee-owned stores that were created by Sears Holdings in 2012. Transformco, which acquired Sears Holdings after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018, announced earlier this year that at least 100 of the Hometown stores would be closing this year.