Santa Arrives in Oxford Tonight During Oxford’s Annual Christmas Parade

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Christmas Parade will finally take place tonight after being rescheduled due to the rainy weather this week.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to move out of the area by 11 a.m. Skies will remain partly cloudy but no rain is expected this evening. The temperature during the parade time is expected to be about 60 degrees.

The parade will begin at its usual time, 6:30 p.m., at the Gertrude Ford Center, make its way around the downtown Square and head up North Lamar Boulevard, ending on Price Street.

The parade is presented by North Central Mississippi REALTORS and the city of Oxford.

The theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade is “A Christmas Story,” based on the classic 1983 movie

This year’s Grand Marshall will be the late Jimmy Allgood who died earlier this year. He served as the city’s emergency management director for several years.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill posthumously honored Allgood with the title of Grand Marshal last month. His wife, Linda, will ride in the front of the parade in his place, honoring his memory with the citizens of the city he loved and protected.