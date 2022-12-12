Heavy Rain is Expected in Lafayette County Tuesday/Wednesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While it’s a cloudy Monday thus far, no rain is expected today; however, that will change Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain showers are expected to move into the area on Tuesday afternoon which is associated with an incoming cold front.

The rain will continue into Wednesday, possibly dumping another 3 inches of rain on our already saturated ground.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain will increase the chances for flash, urban and riverine flooding.

As the front moves in, Tuesday afternoon will be windy with sustained winds from 5 to 10 mph; however, gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.

There is a 100 percent chance of heavy rain Tuesday night with gusts reaching up to 35 mph with a low of around 56 degrees.

On Wednesday, the rain will continue throughout the day and taper off into the evening hours.

The sun will finally reappear on Thursday but it will begin to feel more like winter toward the end of the week. Temperatures will drop from a high of 52 degrees Thursday to 45 degrees on Friday and remain in the low 40s over the weekend.

Evening low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

No rain is currently in the forecast from Thursday through Sunday.