Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes UCF into Town

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Wednesday as they play host to the Central Florida Knights. The tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (7-2) is coming off of a 98-61 victory over Valpo on Saturday. The Rebels got scoring production from everyone who stepped onto the court.

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad had six players score in double figures on Saturday all led by Matthew Murrell with 17 points.

This season, Murrell is averaging 14.3 points per game which leads the red and blue through the first nine games.

Against Valpo, Daeshun Ruffin made his second appearance in the lineup this season after his injury last year. Ruffin scored 10 points in 11 minutes.

Ole Miss is averaging 72.3 points per contest and holding their opponent to 63.2 a night.

UCF rolls into Oxford ridding a two-game win streak with victories over Tarleton (75-49) and Samford (80-77 OT). UCF sits at 7-2 through the first nine contest of the campaign.

The Knights are led in scoring by freshman Taylor Hendricks who averages 15.6 points per game.

This season, UCF averages 71.1 points a game.

Wednesday will be the fourth matchup between the two programs. The Rebels have won the first three matchups in the series. The last meeting was back in 2010 as Ole Miss won 84-56 against UCF.