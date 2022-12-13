Rain Today/Wednesday Could Cause Scattered Flash Flooding

*Update: A Flood Watch has been issued from the NWS for Lafayette County until 12 a.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service has placed Lafayette County under a “marginal risk” for isolated severe storms tonight into the overnight hours.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this evening due to the passage of a cold front. The primary threats are damaging winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Lafayette County is also in the “slight risk” category for the NWS’s Excessive Rainfall Risk.

Due to the ground being saturated from previous rainfall, there is a growing risk of flash, urban, and small stream flooding later today through tomorrow.

Rainfall amounts are ranging from 2 to 4 inches. Local drainage systems are likely blocked by recently fallen leaves which can exacerbate urban flooding.

Gusty winds can have the possibility to knock power lines down causing power outages.

