Heavy Rains Causing Flooding, Trees Down in Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

More rain is headed for Oxford this afternoon. Image via NWS radar

More than 3 inches of rain was dumped in Lafayette County Tuesday, causing some flooding and downed trees.

The storms caused tornado sirens to go off in south Lafayette County and Water Valley at about 10:45 p.m. when the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area; however, no tornado touched down.

Lafayette County Public Information Office Beau Moore said the heavy rain flooded County Road 129, which is closed currently, and County Road 105.

“EMA will be out today doing more storm assessment,” he said.

The county received several reports of trees across roadways which were cleared by the county Road Department and the Sheriff’s Department.

“We have one report of a truck that hit one of the downed trees across the roadway but they were able to drive their truck from the scene,” Moore said. “No injuries were reported.”

More rain is expected this afternoon and then should taper off toward the evening hours.

No rain is the forecast for the next several days; however, last night’s storms were associated with a cold front that is moving into the area and will drop temperatures down into the 40s during the day and 20s overnight through at least next Tuesday.

Tuesday’s storms spawned tornadoes and wreaked havoc from Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Mississippi and Louisiana, where a boy and his mother were killed and at least 20 others were injured.