Oxford Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness

An Oxford man faces a felony charge for allegedly intimidating a witness.

Derrian Pegues

According to the Oxford Police Department, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford was arrested last month and charged with felony malicious mischief for allegedly causing more than $1,000 worth of damage to someone’s vehicle.

He was released on a $2,500 bond.

On Dec. 2, Pegues allegedly contacted the victim in regard to his previous arrest. Pegues was arrested and charged with intimidating a witness. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report

