A man was arrested for allegedly having a stolen gun after someone called the police about a suspicious person.

Jarrod Womack

On Dec. 13, the Oxford Police Department took a suspicious person report at a business in the 400 block of Highway 6 West.

After investigation, Jarrod Womack, 33, of Mantee, was arrested and charged with possessing a stolen firearm.

Womack was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report