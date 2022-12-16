State News: UMMC, BCBSMS Reach Agreement

By UMMC communications

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement.

Effective now, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.

Blue Cross and UMMC remain focused on their missions of serving Mississippians’ healthcare needs.

The terms of the contracts are confidential.