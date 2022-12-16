Friday, December 16, 2022
HeadlinesNews & ViewsMississippi

State News: UMMC, BCBSMS Reach Agreement

0
22

By UMMC communications

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement.

Effective now, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.

Blue Cross and UMMC remain focused on their missions of serving Mississippians’ healthcare needs.

The terms of the contracts are confidential.

Previous article
Lafayette County School District Announces Teacher, Admin of the Year
Next article
Pair of Women’s Golfers Earn Top 10 Spots in Palmer Cup International Rankings

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles