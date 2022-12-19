Pharmacy School Hosting Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institute

By Natalie Ehrhardt

University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy is teaming with the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy to host the national virtual Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institute in January 2023.

Designed to support schools and colleges of pharmacy, the institute returns for the third year to help members further advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts at their institutions and throughout the AACP. This year’s institute will focus on effectively incorporating and enhancing EDI efforts within curriculum and assessment plans.

“We are proud to partner with AACP to further our common goals within DEI,” said Donna Strum, dean of the Ole Miss pharmacy school. “It is exciting to see pharmacy faculty, staff and students across the country committed to learning and changing to create a better education experience, and ultimately better health care for all.”

The three-day event will feature a panel of diverse patients sharing their experiences and perspectives, guidance on how to enhance inclusive teaching and assessment practices and examples of how to incorporate EDI in various curricula.

The virtual event runs Jan. 18-20. Registration is available at https://www.aacp.org/event/equity-diversity-and-inclusion-edi-institute-2023.