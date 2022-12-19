Strong Cold Front to Bring Single Digit Temps, Possible Snow Thursday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Almost as if on cue, winter is coming.

The first official day of winter is Wednesday and Lafayette County could see its first snowfall 24 hours later as an arctic cold front makes its way into the Mid-South on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, it is the coldest December airmass since 1989.

Temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits Thursday night and wind chills will drop well below zero. Winter precipitation is also likely and could cause impacts.

Lafayette County has a 70 percent chance of the low temperature dropping below 5 degrees Thursday night and, currently, there is a 20 percent chance of at least 1 inch of snow for Oxford and surrounding areas.

There is a slight chance of some rain today through Wednesday. The high temperatures will actually increase over the next couple of days, with a high today of 44 and a high Thursday of 52 degrees – until the front moves in.

The temperature will quickly drop throughout the day Thursday.

There is a chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. The winds will pick up to 10 to 15 mph then increase to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts could get as high as 40 mph overnight.

The chance of some form winter mix of rain, snow, ice is at about 50 percent as of today for Thursday night with temperatures around 5 to 6 degrees overnight; however, the NWS posted Monday morning on its social media sites that meteorologists are not yet confident on whether it will snow, where it will snow or how much it will snow.

On Friday, the sun will shine but the high expected for Friday is only 18 degrees with a low of 12 degrees overnight.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be sunny and cold with highs around 25 to 30 degrees and the low temperature expected to be in the mid-to-high teens.

Hotty Toddy News will continue to monitor the winter storm and post any updates as they are made available on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.