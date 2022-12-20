MHP to Have Strong Presence on State Highways During Upcoming Holidays

Image provided by the MHP

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to conduct the 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations.

Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety checkpoints to monitor seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from roadways.

The Christmas period will begin at 6 a.m. this Friday and will conclude at midnight on Monday. The New Year’s period will commence at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and end at midnight on Monday, Jan. 2.

During the 2021 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 174 crashes with one fatality, made 146 DUI arrests, and issued 589 citations for occupant restraint violations on state and federal highway systems.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to keeping our citizens and roadways safe, especially during the holidays,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Thank you to our men and women who are working during this time. Stay safe, buckle up, put your phone down, and have a happy holiday season!”

In the 2022 New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 178 crashes with two fatalities, made 279 DUI arrests, and issued 1,421 citations for occupant restraint violations on Mississippi roadways.

Last year during the enforcement period, the Oxford Police Department reported 22 wrecks and made two arrests for DUI. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated two wrecks and made one arrest for DUI.

Staff report