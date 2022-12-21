Harmontown Man Charged With Molesting Minor

A Harmontown man was arrested recently for allegedly touching a child for lustful purposes.

Ricky Poe

On Dec. 16, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. to Harmontown for a report of a juvenile being molested.

Deputies spoke with the victim’s mother along with Investigations. It was decided at that time to have a forensic interview set up on Dec. 20.

A forensic interview was conducted and it was determined the juvenile had been molested.

After the forensic interview was concluded an affidavit and warrant for Ricky Lee Poe of Harmontown were issued.

Poe, 60, was arrested later that day and booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes. He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Staff report