Ken Knight Named 2022 Oxford’s City Employee of the Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford Street Department Superintendent Ken Knight, center, was named the 2022 Virginia H. Chrestman City Employee of the Year Tuesday. He stands with members of the Chrestman family.

Oxford Street Department Superintendent Ken Knight was named the 2022 Virginia H. Chrestman City Employee of the Year during the Oxford Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Tuesday.

Knight has worked for the city of Oxford for 28 years. He was named superintendent in 2013.

According to Mayor Robyn Tannehill, four different people nominated Knight for the award that was presented Tuesday.

The award was established in memory of the late Virginia Chrestman, who worked for the city of Oxford for 30 years as secretary, and deputy city clerk and from 1974 until 2003, served as city clerk, working under former mayors John Leslie, Patricia C. Lamar, Richard Howorth and George “Pat” Patterson. She died in May 2013.

“This nominee (Knight) certainly exemplifies the characteristics that represent both the person and the employee that Virginia was – long-serving, loyal, customer service orientated, always goes the extra mile, always positive,” Tannehill said. “He’s a team player and one you can count on. Whatever you’ve asked him to do, it’s done.”

Knight received a check for $1,000 and a framed certificate.

The award funds come from the Virginia H. Chrestman Memorial Fund for the city of Oxford through the CREATE Foundation.

City Engineer Reanna Mayoral said one of the first things that impressed her about Knight was his “to-do” list that he always carries around.

“Even when he was assistant superintendent and not responsible for everything he had that list. He is always prepared and thinking ahead, thinking of what needs to be done or what could be done because he cares so much for this city and this community,” Mayoral said. “He also cares for the people he works with, supporting them and making sure they have what they need.”

Knight accepted the award and thanked the Chrestman family who attended the meeting and the Board of Aldermen.

“I knew Mrs. C and I thought a lot of her,” he said. “This makes this award an honor and it’s an honor to be recognized.”

Knight turned to several of his employees who attended the meeting and said, “The ones back here are who make me look good.”