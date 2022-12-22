Early Morning Fire Closes Boure’ ‘Until Further Notice’

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via Boure’s Twitter feed.

A fire has temporarily closed the doors to one of downtown Oxford’s most popular restaurants.

According to Oxford Fire Chief Joey Gardner, the OFD was dispatched to Boure’ at approximately 5:33 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire.

Units arrived on the scene to find the rear porch of the building fully involved.

“OFD extinguished the fire with minimal damage to the interior of the building,” Gardner said.

OFD closed the scene by 7 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A video circulating on social media Thursday shows the fire blazing in the back of the building.

A post on Boure’s Twitter page says the restaurant will be “closed until further notice.”

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post updates and additional information as it becomes available.

***