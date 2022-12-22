Local Government Closed Friday and Monday; Trash Collection Unchanged

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Due to the Christmas holiday, Oxford and Lafayette County government offices will be closed Friday and Monday.

Federal offices will be closed Monday.

According to the United States Postal Service, there are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 except for Priority Mail Express. Local post offices will be closed.

Trash collection will not change for Oxford or Lafayette County residents; however, there will be no-large item, or rubbish, collection on Friday or Monday for both city and county addresses.

Rubbish routes normally picked up on Monday, will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The OUT buses will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday – pending possible weather-related cancelations, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Buses will not run on Christmas Day or on Monday.

Parking meters and kiosks around the downtown Square will be active on Monday since Christmas Day falls on a Sunday when parking is free anyway.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday and will reopen Tuesday.