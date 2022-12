An Oxford man was arrested and charged with endangering the safety of a child recently.

Robert Harp

On Dec. 7, the Oxford Police Department assisted Child Protective Services on a call at a residence.

After investigation, Robert Harp, 24, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Endangerment.

Harp was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report