Snow Possible Tonight in Oxford; Frigid Temps Could be Dangerous

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While the National Weather Service was confident that the incoming arctic blast would drastically drop temperatures, the prediction of whether it would snow was iffy up until Wednesday afternoon when it issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lafayette County.

A Winter Weather Advisory means snow is expected in Oxford; however, as of this morning, only a half-inch to an inch of snow is in the forecast. The expected time for snowfall is between 7 to 9 tonight.

The more concerning warning is the Wind Chill Advisory for later today into Friday afternoon. With winds gusting up to 40 mph later today, the current 47-degree temperature in Oxford will plummet quickly toward the evening to about 4 degrees with the wind chill dropping as low as -15 degrees.

The possible snow and rapid cold air will make travel dangerous.

Plan on slippery road conditions, says the NWS. Flash freezes may occur as cold air quickly builds in over wet ground. Travel is strongly discouraged.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to persist into Christmas Day.

Keep faucets dripping overnight. Open cabinets under sinks and cover outside spigots.

On Tuesday, Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the city did not have plans to open a Warming Center at the Oxford Activity Center since when one opened last winter, only one person utilized the center.

However, she said if people begin losing power or the city begins seeing a need, they can quickly open a Warming Center.

“Our police department and our fire stations are available for anyone who needs a warming center,” Tannehill said.

Visit Oxford announced it will be shutting down the Holly Jolly Holidays ice skating at 8 p.m. today and close Friday through Christmas Day due to the expected frigid temperatures.

The Oxford-University Transit buses will stop running at 6 p.m. today.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather-related updates as they become available on the website and on its Facebook and Twitter sites.