A Lafayette County man faces a felony DUI charge.

Bruce Cannon

On Monday, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle on Pat Patterson Parkway for speeding.

After investigation, Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County was arrested for DUI 4th, which is a felony, after discovering that Cannon has three prior DUI convictions.

Cannon was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report