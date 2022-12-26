Little Bit of Snow This Morning but Back in the 60s by Thursday; Rain This Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While we could see some snow this morning in Lafayette County, temperatures will continue to climb up and over the subzero temps this week that have been around for a few days.

There is about a 30 percent chance of some rain and/or snow this morning before noon. Then rain could continue as the high today gets up to 39 degrees this afternoon. The following rain will probably melt any snow. Lafayette County is expected to only see a dusting of the white stuff today.

However, the temperatures will drop below freezing again, which could cause some ice on the roads. The low tonight is expected to hit 22 degrees.

Tuesday will remain cloudy but no rain is currently in the forecast. The is expected to be 40 degrees with a low of 26 degrees.

The sun will return Wednesday, bringing a high of 54 degrees and a low of 47 degrees – the first time it will be above freezing in several days.

Rain returns Thursday but so does a warming trend. The high for Thursday is 64 degrees with a low of 52 degrees.

Rain will continue Friday and Saturday with the high expected to hit 60 on Friday with a low of 57 degrees.

Saturday the high will be near 65 degrees but the low will drop a bit to 47 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain on New Year’s Eve currently.

New Year’s Day is expected to be sunny with a high near 64.

That’s an excellent way to start the new year.