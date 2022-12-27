Several Announce 2023 Election Bids in Lafayette County Races

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Chancery Building Photo by Talbert Toole

Lafayette County residents will vote in 2023 in several county elections.

While the qualifying period doesn’t officially begin until Jan. 3, several people have already announced their intentions to run for office – with a few choosing whole new career paths.

Lafayette County Supervisor and Board President Mike Roberts posted on his social media sites Monday that he will not be running to retain his seat on the board, but rather will be running for Lafayette County Chancery Clerk.

Current Clerk Sherry Wall is retiring at the end of her term.

“With Ms. Sherry’s retirement, I feel that this would be a great opportunity to continue to serve this county,” Roberts said in a Facebook post.

Roberts has been elected for three terms and is in his 11th year as a supervisor.

Supervisors David Rikard, Larry Gillespie and Brent Larson told Hotty Toddy News that they all intended to run again to retain their seats on the Board. Supervisor Chad McLarty has not told Hotty Toddy News of his plans for re-election.

Another major announcement came from Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy who announced his intention to run for Tax Assessor/Collector.

Kennedy has served as Coroner for almost 15 years.

“Loving so much what we do has a way of hurting so badly. The only thing I wanted beyond being the best Coroner I could be was to acknowledge when it was time to change and let it be my own choice,” Kennedy said on Facebook.

Other county offices on the 2023 ballot will be Sheriff, Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor, Tax Collector, Coroner, County Attorney, Supervisors, Justice Court Judge, Constables and Election Commissioners.

Hotty Toddy News will closely follow the elections in the upcoming months and will announce who has qualified on a weekly basis starting in January.