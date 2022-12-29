LCFD Puts New Engine 17 In-Service

The new fire truck will be housed at Station 17 off Highway 6 E. Photo provided by the LCFD

The Lafayette County Fire Department got a big, red shiny fire truck for Christmas – but it was too big to fit under the Christmas tree.

On Tuesday, the fire department put a new Pierce Saber pumper into service.

The new fire truck will be housed at Station 17 off Highway 6 E.

“This is a great addition to Lafayette County Fire Department and Lafayette County,” said LCFD Fire Chief Wes Anderson. “This new pumper has some of the latest firefighting technology that makes it easier and safer for our firefighters to operate.”

The purchase of the new truck was approved by the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors earlier this year.

“Engine 17 now has a dedicated medical cabinet inside the cab, which is designed to house all the medical equipment to allow for better access for all LCFD EMS personnel on a scene,” Anderson said. “We appreciate the Board of Supervisors’ support to get this pumper.”

New Engine 17 is replacing a 2007 Rosenbauer pumper that has been in service for Lafayette County Since 2007. The previous Engine 17 (2007 Rosenbauer pumper) will be put in service at another LCFD station to serve the citizens of Lafayette County for years to come.

Shortly after being put in service, Engine 17 responded to its first fire at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday when firefighters responded to a structure fire on County Road 164.

Since going into service, Engine 17 has responded to three calls for service.

