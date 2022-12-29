New Year’s Holiday Trash Schedule, Closings for Oxford/Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed Monday.

New Year’s Day is on Sunday; however, the federal and state holiday is being observed on Monday, Jan. 2.

Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run as normal Monday; however, there will be no large item (or rubbish) collection on Monday.

All city offices and county offices will be closed Monday.

Federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, will be closed Monday.

Buses with the Oxford-University Transit System will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will not run on Monday.

Parking meters on the Square will be on and active on Monday. Parking will not be free.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.