Social Media Best Option for Last-Minute Trash Collection Change Announcements

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It’s not uncommon for changes to be made to trash collection days when there is a holiday.

However, on rare occasions, other reasons can cause local trash pick-up days to get altered.

For example, last week when temperatures dropped into the single digits, both Lafayette County Solid Waste and Oxford Environmental Services had to cancel Friday’s trash collection.

“Due to the extreme temperature changes the fuel gelled over and the trucks were not able to run,” said Sharmon Norwood with LC Solid Waste.

Both departments must rely on social media sites to get the word out as quickly as possible when there are last-minute changes to trash collection schedules.

Lafayette County Solid Waste has a Facebook page where it announces any changes. Customers can also call 662-236-2535 for up-to-date schedule information when in doubt.

Oxford Environmental Services also has a Facebook page for updates.

Neither department has its own Twitter page at this time; however, OES’s information is tweeted out on the city of Oxford’s main Twitter. Call OES at 662-232-2359 or email clean@oxfordms.net.