2023 Will Start Off Lovely on Sunday, Then Severe Weather Possible Monday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Father Time will usher in 2023 on Sunday under sunny skies with spring-like temps– a perfect start for the new year.

However, Mother Nature will remind us that this is north Mississippi where the weather can change in a blink of an eye.

Rain is expected to fall throughout the day today and into tonight with the high expected to be around 60 degrees. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a possible few rain showers lingering in the morning and then it should start to clear up Saturday afternoon. The high for Saturday is expected to be around 60 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with the high reaching about 67 degrees.

That will change on Monday, with Lafayette County and much of the Mid-South having a slight risk for severe weather Monday night as a cold front moves into our area.

Rain will move in early Monday morning with showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Monday evening, winds will pick up to about 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph as the cold front moves in. According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, Lafayette County has a “Slight” risk for severe weather. The NWS bases its threat meter on a 1 to 5 scale, with 1 being the lowest risk for severe weather and 5 being the highest. A “slight” risk is a 2 on the 1 to 5 scale.

The cold front will drop temperatures down after Tuesday. The high for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be in the low 50s to high 40s with lows in the 30s.

With it being only Friday, the threat risk could change by Monday.

Hotty Toddy News will provide weather-related updates – including any watches or warnings issued or changes to the threat risk for severe weather – on our website, Facebook and Twitter pages.