2023 Election Qualification Period Starts Tuesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Tuesday is the first day for candidates to qualify for local and state elections.

Candidates can qualify at the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, located inside the Lafayette County Courthouse.

The qualification period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.

For Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busy won’t have to go far to qualify – just a few steps from his office.

Busby said he will be qualifying first thing Tuesday morning to retain his seat as Court Clerk.

Several other people have publically announced intentions to qualify to run to retain their current seats or to vie for a new position.

Sheriff Joey East announced on social media he would be seeking re-election. Supervisors Larry Gillespie, Brent Larson, Chad McClarty and David Rikard told Hotty Toddy News they are seeking reelection; however, Supervisor Mike Roberts said he will not be re-election as supervisor, but rather is running for Chancery Court Clerk. Coroner Rocky Kennedy announced on social media he will be running for Tax Assessor/Collector.

However, announcements are not official. Candidates will have to qualify with the court.

If someone is running as a political party candidate – Republican or Democrat – they need to pay a fee ($50 to $250, depending on the office). Independent candidates must have 50 signatures from qualified electors of the district.

The primary will be on Aug. 8 with the primary runoff on Aug. 29. The General Election will be on Nov. 7 with the general election runoff on Nov. 28.

Voters will cast votes for several county seats, including sheriff, supervisors, Justice Court Judges Chancery Clerk, County Attorney, Coroner, Constable (north, central and southern) and Circuit Clerk and Tax Assessor/Collector.

State elections will include governor and Senate District 9, and House of Representatives for Districts 10, 12 and 13 in Lafayette County.

Hotty Toddy News will run weekly updates on who has qualified for the 2023 election and for which position.