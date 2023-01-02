Heavy Rain, High Winds are Expected Tonight; Early Tuesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

A cold front moving into the Mid-South could wreak some havoc in Lafayette County later today and early Tuesday morning.

However, the risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service is fairly low but it is there and residents in north Mississippi need to continue to monitor the weather through Tuesday.

Rain is expected on and off throughout the day with some heavier storms rolling in around 5 to 7 p.m.

The western half of Lafayette County has a 2 out of 1-5 risk (according to the NWS’s Severe Weather Risk Ranking) for severe weather while the rest of the county is at a 1 (with 1 being the lowest risk and 5 having the highest risk of severe weather).

However, isolated storms could produce high winds with gusts of up to about 25-30 mph and the potential for an isolated tornado is there.

Rain will continue throughout the night with a second wave of heavier storms expected Tuesday morning.

The risks for Lafayette County switch. The western half of the county is at a 1 risk and the eastern side is at a 2. The storms are expected to be in Lafayette County at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but there is a chance for tornadoes as the colder air meets the warmer air that has been keeping temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s the last few days.

The cold front will move out Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop slowly over the next two days with the high on Tuesday reaching 70 and then 59 on Wednesday.

Thursday we will see the chilliest temps with a high of 47 and a low of 30 degrees. The rest of the week is expected to be sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s until at least Sunday.