Pictured from left: Nathan Rester (father), Baby Rowan, Lakyn Collier (mother), and Penny Skeen, BSN, RN, BMH-NM Women’s Services Head Nurse. Photo from BMH-NM

The first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital–North Mississippi made his entrance into the world on Sunday.

Nathan Rester and Lakyn Collier welcomed their son, Rowan, at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday. Rowan weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Staff report