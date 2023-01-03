MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 203 crashes resulting in 54 injuries with two fatal crashes and two deaths.

The deadly crashes occurred in Neshoba and Yalobusha Counties.

Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, made 32 arrests for DUI, issued 1,116 citations and investigated one fatal wreck in Yalobusha County.

The Oxford Police Department reported 11 wrecks and made three arrests for DUI and six arrests for public drunkenness.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to seven wrecks and made one arrest for DUI.

Information on the two fatal wrecks reported by the MHP:

Neshoba County

On Sunday, at approximately 10 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 482 in Neshoba County.

A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingoof Philadelphia, traveled west on Highway 482 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned multiple times.

Nakeya Amos, an unrestrained passenger, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Yalobusha County

On Monday, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County.

A 2001 Jeep Laredo driven by 75-year-old Dennis L. Mudbone of Memphis, and a 2017 Dodge Charger driven by 42 -year-old Glen E. Bess of Waynesville, MO, were both traveling north on Interstate 55.

A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 19-year-old James I. Inman of Popular Bluff, MO, and a 2013 Nissan Rogue were both traveling south on Interstate 55.

The 2017 Dodge Charger collided with the rear of the 2011 Jeep Laredo, causing the 2011 Jeep

Laredo to cross the median and collide with the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and the 2013 Nissan Rogue.

Mudbone received fatal injuries from the crash.

Eli K. Mcintyre, 19, (a passenger in the Nissan) of Boswell, OK, received moderate injuries

from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.