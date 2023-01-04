Twenty Toss Hats into County Election Ring on First Day of Qualifying Period

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Twenty people qualified to run for a county office on the first day of the 2023 election qualification period on Tuesday at the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

The qualification period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.

After the first day, there are already three contested races for the Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor David Rikard and Josh Thweatt qualified for the District 3 race.

Supervisor Chad McLarty and Scott Allen qualified for the District 4 race.

In the District 5 race, Jason Kent and Greg Bynum qualified Tuesday. District 5 Supervisor Mike Roberts will not be running to retain his seat on the Board. He instead, qualified Tuesday to run for Chancery Court Clerk. Sherry Wall, who is currently the Court Clerk is retiring.

Also qualifying Tuesday:

Circuit Court Clerk: Incumbent Court Clerk Jeff Busy

County Attorney: Incumbent Attorney Jay Chain

Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Joey East

Justice Court Judge-Northern District: LaSonja “Sue” Pettis

Justice Court Judge-Central District: Incumbent Judge Mickey Avent

Justice Court Judge-Southern: Incumbent Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty

Board of Supervisors-District 1: Incumbent Supervisor Brent Larson

Constable-North: Incumbent Constable Greg Pettis

Constable-Central: Incumbent Constable Kenneth Drewery

Constable-South: Incumbent Constable Jack Theobald

Tax Assessor/Collector: Rocky Kennedy and Shelia Busby Kelly

Coroner: Glen Coleman

If someone is running as a political party candidate – Republican or Democrat – they need to pay a fee ($50 to $250, depending on the office). Independent candidates must have 50 signatures from qualified electors of the district for county-wide seats.

District seats only require 15 signatures.

The primary will be on Aug. 8 with the primary runoff on Aug. 29. The General Election will be on Nov. 7 with the general election runoff on Nov. 28.

Hotty Toddy News will provide a weekly update on who qualifies to run for a local office during the qualification period.