Water Valley Man Charged With Embezzlement

Robert Walker

A Water Valley man was charged with allegedly stealing money from his place of employment.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Dec. 12, investigators took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7.

Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious amount of money had been stolen from the business by an employee.

Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of embezzlement.

Walker was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.

Staff report