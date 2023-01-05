Lafayette County Has New Election Commissioner

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Erin Smith

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors appointed an interim election commissioner Tuesday to replace retiring Commissioner Max Hipp.

Hipp, the District 2 election commissioner, decided to retire at the end of the year after serving as an election commissioner for seven years.

Smith will serve out the rest of 2023 as the District 2 election commissioner.

With this year being an election year for county seats, Smith will have to run in this year’s election to retain the seat after Dec. 31.

According to the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Smith qualified Wednesday to run for election commissioner to retain her newly appointed seat.

“Max has served our community so well for many years, I only hope I can do as good of a job as he has done,” Smith said. “I have always had an interest in local politics. I feel I can gain experience as an Election Commissioner and make sure elections run smoothly. This is another way for me to be able to serve my community and the individuals who live here.”

County election commissioners handle all things to do with elections in the county, most importantly voter registration and voting districts.