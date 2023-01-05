Pi Sigma Epsilon Recharters at Ole Miss

By Claire Sahs

University of Mississippi

Officers of the Alpha Theta chapter of Pi Sigma Epsilon gather to mark the honorary’s rechartering at the University of Mississippi. They are (from left) Reginald Fisher, vice president of human resources; Nathan Dressing, vice president of professional development; George Embry, president; Ryan Jones, vice president of marketing; Parker Holden, vice president of public relations and 2023 president-elect; and Kate Rodenmeyer, vice president of administration and 2023 vice president of administration-elect. Photo by Joe Worthem

Pi Sigma Epsilon, the only nationally recognized co-ed professional fraternity focused on marketing, management and sales, has rechartered the Alpha Theta chapter at the University of Mississippi.

The chapter originally chartered in 1963 with founding member and past national president, Lewis F. Gordon, but became inactive at some point since.

“This addition will enhance our marketing and sales program by allowing our students to develop professionally through experiential learning,” said Laurie Babin, instructional associate professor of business administration and faculty adviser of the Ole Miss chapter of PSE.

PSE national members traveled from their headquarters in Greenfield, Wisconsin, to Oxford for an initiation ceremony on Nov. 30, during which the chapter welcomed 30 members. A notable change from 1963: this time, women are included.

Chapter president Parker Holden, a freshman general business major from Moseley, Virginia, said he is looking forward to what will come next semester and beyond. In the spring, the chapter plans to hold charity and fundraising events in Oxford, and members will have a chance at job and internship opportunities by participating in events on a local and national level.

“After gaining our charter from PSE headquarters, we are ready to begin our business advantage for life as we advance this year and into the next as the Alpha Theta chapter of Pi Sigma Epsilon here at Ole Miss,” he said.

PSE gives its members chances to gain hands-on experience through experiential learning opportunities, participate in conferences both regionally and nationally, and network with professionals through PSE’s corporate partner program. Nearly 60 active chapters operate at universities and colleges across the country.

“I am so excited to see what this chapter does in their first year of being active again with PSE,” said Erin Suhajda, manager of member services at PSE national headquarters. “It is the oldest chapter we have had the opportunity to bring back in recent history, and I believe they will be a top chapter in the region very soon.”