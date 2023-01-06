OHS Chargerettes to Share Award-Winning Dance Skills at Mini Dance Camp

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The OHS Chargerettes won two state championship dance competitions. Photo via OHS Chargerettes Facebook

The Oxford High Chargerettes recently brought home not one, but two state championship titles.

This is the dance team’s first time winning at the Mississippi High School Activities Association State Dance Competition.

The team took home the championship in Small Varsity Game Day and Small Varsity Pom categories.

There are several categories that teams can enter at the competition. Teams with 13 or more dancers compete in the “Large” categories. OHS had nine dancers in the pom routine and 11 in the Game Day routine.

They competed against 17 other teams in the Pom category and 12 teams in the Game Day category.

The team’s Pom routine was choreographed by Bre Choreography from Las Vegas and their Game Day routine was choreographed by Ole Miss Rebelettes coaches Rachel Levetzow and Emily Price.

“We are hoping that these state titles give our girls the confidence to continue to work hard on the team and know how talented they are,” said Chargerettes Head Coach Jenna Antolik. “It would be an added bonus if this enticed new members to try out.”

Antolik coached for two years at Lewisburg High School before moving to Oxford. Last year, she was assistant coach to former Head Coach Robyn Lyons, who retired as head coach after almost 10 years. Aimee Brewer is the assistant coach.

“Our season would not have been so successful without all of the groundwork Coach Lyons did building the team,” Antolik said. “She coached for nine years and poured her heart and soul into her athletes. She is still a big supporter of the team, and I learned so much from working with her.”

Antolik said the team will not be going on to Nationals in Orlando this year, due to cost and some date conflicts.

Antolik also credited her team captains, Katie Brewer and Audrey Case, for their hard work in making their competition season so successful.

“Everyone on the team makes the Chargerettes their number one priority, which can be rare when students in high school are so involved in their community,” Antolik said. “I am so lucky to have 21 dancers who make my job easy. I cannot imagine coaching without every one of them and am thankful to have their constantly positive attitudes.”

The Chargerettes were recently recognized by the Oxford Board of Aldermen for winning the two state championship titles.

The Chargerettes will be sharing some of their award-winning skills at the annual Chargerettes Mini Dance Camp, coming up on Jan. 21.

The camp serves as a fundraiser for the team and is offered to students in Pre-K through the fifth grade.

“The money we raise pays for a number of things, including new uniforms, competition registration fees, travel costs and UDA camp,” Antolik said. “All the money raised is guaranteed to benefit every team member for the upcoming season.”

The camp is held from 8 a.m. to noon in the OHS gym. The cost is $65 per student and includes a snack, a T-shirt and pom-poms.

Mini campers will have two performance opportunities: a parent showcase following the clinic at 11:45 a.m. and at the OHS basketball game on Jan. 27.

The deadline to sign up is Jan. 17.

To sign a child up for the Mini Dance Camp, visit oxfordsd.org/OHSDance.