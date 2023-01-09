End of First Week of Qualifying Period Sees Most Incumbents on the Ballot

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
** UPDATE: As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, Marilyn Delbridge qualified to run for Coroner and Anthony Cox qualified to run for District 1 Supervisor.
In the first business week of the 2023 election qualifying period, all incumbents who are running to keep their seats signed up to run again with several new people tossing their hats into the election ring.
The qualification period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.
After the first week, there are contested races in four of the five supervisor districts. District 1 Supervisor Brent Larson qualified with no opponent as of Friday at 5 p.m.
The only other contested race as of Friday is for Tax Assessor/Collector with Shelia Busby Kelly and Rocky Kennedy running. Kennedy is currently serving as coroner; however, chose not to run for re-election this year and run for Tax Assessor/Collector instead.
Qualifying as of Friday for county elections:
- Circuit Court Clerk: Incumbent Court Clerk Jeff Busy
- County Attorney: Incumbent Attorney Jay Chain
- Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Joey East
- Justice Court Judge-Northern District: LaSonja “Sue” Pettis
- Justice Court Judge-Central District: Incumbent Judge Mickey Avent
- Justice Court Judge-Southern: Incumbent Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty
- Board of Supervisors: District 1 – Incumbent Supervisor Brent Larson; District 2-In cumbent Supervisor Larry Gillespie and Avery Dunn; District 3 – Incumbent Supervisor David Rikard and Josh Thweatt; District 4 – Incumbent Supervisor Chad McLarty and Scott Allen; District 5 – Mike Fortner, Greg Bynum and Jason Kent. (Incumbent Mike Roberts is running for Chancery Court Clerk)
- Constable-North: Incumbent Constable Greg Pettis
- Constable-Central: Incumbent Constable Kenneth Drewery
- Constable-South: Incumbent Constable Jack Theobald
- Chancery Clerk: Mike Roberts
- Tax Assessor/Collector: Rocky Kennedy and Shelia Busby Kelly
- Coroner: Glen Coleman
- Election Commission: District 2 – Erin Smith
State Elections
- Governor: Incumbent Tate Reeves
- Lt. Governor: Incumbent Delbert Hosemann
- Senate 9: Incumbent Nicole Boyd
- House of Representatives District 12: Clay Deweese
If someone is running as a political party candidate – Republican or Democrat – they need to pay a fee ($50 to $250, depending on the office). Independent candidates must have 50 signatures from qualified electors of the district for county-wide seats.
District seats only require 15 signatures.
The primary will be on Aug. 8 with the primary runoff on Aug. 29. The General Election will be on Nov. 7 with the general election runoff on Nov. 28.
Hotty Toddy News will provide a weekly update on who qualifies to run for a local office during the qualification period.