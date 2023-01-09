End of First Week of Qualifying Period Sees Most Incumbents on the Ballot

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

** UPDATE: As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, Marilyn Delbridge qualified to run for Coroner and Anthony Cox qualified to run for District 1 Supervisor.

In the first business week of the 2023 election qualifying period, all incumbents who are running to keep their seats signed up to run again with several new people tossing their hats into the election ring.

The qualification period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.

After the first week, there are contested races in four of the five supervisor districts. District 1 Supervisor Brent Larson qualified with no opponent as of Friday at 5 p.m.

The only other contested race as of Friday is for Tax Assessor/Collector with Shelia Busby Kelly and Rocky Kennedy running. Kennedy is currently serving as coroner; however, chose not to run for re-election this year and run for Tax Assessor/Collector instead.

Qualifying as of Friday for county elections:

Circuit Court Clerk: Incumbent Court Clerk Jeff Busy

County Attorney: Incumbent Attorney Jay Chain

Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Joey East

Justice Court Judge-Northern District: LaSonja “Sue” Pettis

Justice Court Judge-Central District: Incumbent Judge Mickey Avent

Justice Court Judge-Southern: Incumbent Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty

Board of Supervisors: District 1 – Incumbent Supervisor Brent Larson; District 2-In cumbent Supervisor Larry Gillespie and Avery Dunn; District 3 – Incumbent Supervisor David Rikard and Josh Thweatt; District 4 – Incumbent Supervisor Chad McLarty and Scott Allen; District 5 – Mike Fortner, Greg Bynum and Jason Kent. (Incumbent Mike Roberts is running for Chancery Court Clerk)

Constable-North: Incumbent Constable Greg Pettis

Constable-Central: Incumbent Constable Kenneth Drewery

Constable-South: Incumbent Constable Jack Theobald

Chancery Clerk: Mike Roberts

Tax Assessor/Collector: Rocky Kennedy and Shelia Busby Kelly

Coroner: Glen Coleman

Election Commission: District 2 – Erin Smith

State Elections

Governor: Incumbent Tate Reeves

Lt. Governor: Incumbent Delbert Hosemann

Senate 9: Incumbent Nicole Boyd

House of Representatives District 12: Clay Deweese

If someone is running as a political party candidate – Republican or Democrat – they need to pay a fee ($50 to $250, depending on the office). Independent candidates must have 50 signatures from qualified electors of the district for county-wide seats.

District seats only require 15 signatures.

The primary will be on Aug. 8 with the primary runoff on Aug. 29. The General Election will be on Nov. 7 with the general election runoff on Nov. 28.

Hotty Toddy News will provide a weekly update on who qualifies to run for a local office during the qualification period.