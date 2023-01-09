Invitation to Submit Project Ideas for 2023 Leadership Lafayette Class

Leadership Lafayette is an eight-month leadership program offered by the LOU Chamber of Commerce that provides business, non-profit, educators, community, and University leaders with a deeper understanding of our community.
Leadership Lafayette is accepting ideas from the local community for the class to consider for 2023.
The class is divided into teams, each selecting a project that can be accomplished by August. Projects may range from helping non-profits build support, organizing resources that will address a community problem, or tackling a need in the community.
Past projects have included:
* Launching the Yokna Sculpture Trail
* Welcome signs for Lafayette County
* Assisting LOFT in creating the Night for Nonprofits program
The deadline to submit ideas is 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.
The project should be of a scope and scale that a team can complete the project by August.
All that is required for consideration is a short outline of your project/ need and a contact person that the team would connect with to learn more.
Click here to submit a project suggestion.
Staff report