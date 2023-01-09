Lafayette County’s D.A.R.E. Progam Graduates 225 Students

Lafayette’s D.A.R.E. program graduated 225 students recently. Photo provided

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department announced the competition of this school year’s drug abuse resistance education program, D.A.R.E.

The program graduated 225 students.

“I’m so proud of all the work these students put in,” said Sheriff Joey East. “We’ve got some great kids in Lafayette County and hopefully, by them taking part in the D.A.R.E. program it will encourage them to make the right choice if they come in contact with drugs, alcohol, tobacco and bullying.

“Our (school resource officers) really care about our kids and I think it’s great they are the ones teaching these classes.”

D.A.R.E. was founded in 1983 and has been so successful that it has been implemented in thousands of schools throughout the United States and many other countries. It is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches children how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug-free and violence-free lives.

The D.A.R.E. program taught by Lafayette County deputies is a 10-week course that focuses on how students can make responsible decisions when it comes to drugs, alcohol, tobacco, bullying and peer pressure.

