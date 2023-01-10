Opinion: To me, one college in the SEC just means more

By Rebecca Johnson

IMC Students

Colleges in the SEC are known for superb athletic teams, long-standing traditions and breathtaking campuses. One of the colleges is particularly special.

Born and raised in South Alabama, I grew up an Auburn fan through and through. Now, I’m a proud Ole Miss Rebel.

Although my granddad, parents, sister, aunts, uncles and cousin went to Auburn, I was the rebel of the family who decided to go elsewhere for college. I toured Ole Miss during my junior year of high school and, like many, I knew right away I didn’t want to go anywhere else.

What makes Ole Miss special in comparison to other SEC schools? Well, a lot.

My professors have believed in me when I didn’t myself; they’ve pushed me to flourish inside the classroom and out. My friends have been the support system any college student hopes for. The campus with perfect landscaping and beautiful buildings has made long days and late nights studying a lot more peaceful.

The town in which it’s all found, Oxford, has a community that cares for one another unlike anywhere else.

And we can’t forget Ole Miss athletics.

The Grove is college football’s dreamland for tailgating and is special to experience no matter if it’s your first time or your hundredth. I still take a second to stand back and admire the sea of blue and red tents each time I walk up to the pregame hotspot.

I didn’t make the trip to see the Ole Miss baseball team become National Champions, but I heard the chants as clearly as can be through the television, and I chanted along. That was a special feeling.

What’s really special is that those things don’t go away. The celebrations after winning games are like the ones found each day being a part of Ole Miss. It’s a group of people cheering you along, cheering you up when times are tough and cheering with and for you after accomplishments.

I believe the community, college and fanbase are the most caring and supportive of any I could be part of.

However, I also believe that you’ll never quite understand just how special it is until you experience it yourself. It’s hard to describe, but if you have the chance to know the feeling, then you’re really lucky.

Ole Miss and Oxford have made me a better person and opened my eyes to so many things. One thing I see especially clearly: Each day spent as an Ole Miss student is one that brings special moments and opportunities.

I believe that my path leading to Ole Miss was the best thing to ever happen to me.

I believe that the SEC is made up of a notable group of colleges, and having Ole Miss as my chosen one is something I’m forever grateful for.

I believe Ole Miss just means more, and I’m not sure how I could ever explain just how deeply I feel it.