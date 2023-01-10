Tuesday, January 10, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Women Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Scratch-Off Lotto Tickets

0
3073
Sincere Swims Preshaye Hearn

Two local women were arrested and charged with stealing scratch-off Lottery tickets.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Jan. 5, officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Thacker Road for a report of embezzlement.

After an investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, and Sincere Swims, 20, both of Oxford were arrested and charged with embezzlement for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from the business.

Hearn and Swims were both taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial
bond hearing and they were each issued a $5,000 bond.

Previous article
UM Gift Supports Student-Athletes’ Mental Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles